<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Features

The godmothers of conceptual art take centre stage – contemporary highlights in 2024

1 January 2024

Yoko Ono promoting a new edition of her book Grapefruit in Selfridges department store in London in 1971. Photo: Gijsbert Hanekroot/Redferns via Getty Images

‘Listen to the sound of the earth turning,’ wrote Yoko Ono in Earth Piece – one of many similar suggestions in Grapefruit (1964), her book of conceptual ‘instruction pieces’. During the course of the Earth’s next series of 365 rotations, Tate Modern is home to ‘Yoko Ono: Music of the Mind’ (15 February–1 September). The retrospective includes works from all seven decades of the artist’s career: installations, films, music and photography. Elsewhere in London, the Serpentine is hosting two solo exhibitions: Barbara Kruger will fill its South galleries with recent installations, films and sound works (1 February–17 March), while its North galleries will be taken up by Refik Anadol’s data-driven immersive environments. These latter are guaranteed to split opinion. Are they ‘half-million-dollar screensavers’, as critic Jerry Saltz had it, or innovative examples of algorithmically-generated art? (February–April).

Still from Fly (1970–71), Yoko Ono. Courtesy and © the artist

In the spring, Chantal Akerman will be the subject of a major exhibition at Bozar in Brussels. ‘Chantal Akerman: Travelling’ features early films as well as installations made in 2015, the year of her death (14 Mar–21 July). It opens in her home city before appearing in scaled-back form at the Jeu de Paume in Paris (27 September–19 January 2025). In Oslo, Britta Marakatt-Labba’s textiles has a solo exhibition National Museum of Art, Architecture and Design. The focus will be on the Swedish Sámi artist sewn panels reflecting on the culture of the Sámi people (15 March–25 August). Textiles also appear, albeit on a monumental scale, in a show by Igshaan Adams at the Hepworth Wakefield (21 June–3 November). An almost 12-metre-wide example of the South African artist’s work, in which rope, chains, wood and assorted debris are woven together to create complex structures, will also be on show at the Institute of Contemporary Art in Boston (13 February–15 February 2025).

Still from Untitled (Remember Me) (1988–2020), Barbara Kruger. Courtesy the artist and Sprüth Magers; © Barbara Kruger

The Royal Academy’s ‘Souls Grown Deep Like the Rivers: Black Artists from the American South’, in spring 2023, was a welcome chance to see the work of Lonnie Holley in the UK. Documentary footage of his back yard – a sculpture park filled with thousands of pieces made from recycled materials – was a highlight. The artist and musician will be bringing new assemblages of found objects to Camden Art Centre (5 July–15 September). In Cambridge, the Fitzwilliam Museum continues in the self-scrutinising vein evident in ‘Black Atlantic: Power, People, Resistance’, which examined the institution’s connections to the transatlantic slave trade (until 7 January). Alongside paintings, neon sculptures and prints, ‘Glenn Ligon: All Over The Place’ will make a series of site-specific interventions among the Fitzwilliam’s collection (20 September–2 March 2025).

Girdi Noaiddit/Flygende Sjamaner (Flying Shamans) (2011–21), Britta Marakatt-Labba. Photo: Hans-Olof Utsi; © Britta Marakatt-Labba/BONO

Finally, in winter, Sophie Calle will enjoy her most comprehensive exhibition in North America to date. ‘Sophie Calle: Overshare’ at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis will feature nearly five-decades-worth of the French artist’s photography, video, installations and sculpture, which explore the complexities of personal relationships and ideas about death (19 October–26 January 2025).

Recommended for you

Video still from No Tomorrow (2022)

Can contemporary art really make us laugh?

Funny peculiar or funny haha? Perhaps some of the artists who seem a bit obscure are actually trying to make us laugh

Sophie Calle takes on Picasso in Paris

In the year’s most unusual tribute to the modernist master, the artist is taking over the museum dedicated to him and filling it with her personal belongings
Lonnie Holley in Birmingham, Alabama.

‘The truth is contagious’ – an interview with Lonnie Holley

The artist and musician first turned to sculpture after a personal tragedy, but his work is rooted in the history of the American South

Current Issue

December 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

British Museum report into thefts recommends reforms – and deputy director Jonathan Williams is leaving

Russian billionaire and Swiss art dealer finally settle nine-year legal dispute

The week in art news – entire Documenta selection committee resigns

Latest Comment

From manuscripts to memes, and back again

Cosmetic surgery – a Stuart beauty is restored to her natural state

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP