<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Janos Megyik Photograms

26 January 2024

Construction (1985) (1989), Janos Megyik. The Art Institute of Chicago, promised gift of Nadace The Pudil Family Foundation

A major force in Hungarian sculpture, Janos Megyik (b. 1938) is best known for his experiments in three-dimensional geometry. The Art Institute of Chicago’s exhibition focuses on the artist’s photograms – pieces he created by placing objects on photographic paper and shining a light on them to darken the unobscured areas and create a kind of shadow work. The 12 photograms and the wall construction on display date from the 1980s, a time when Megyik was moving on from the larch-wood sculptures he had spent the last decade making. Although Megyik was not working with the example of the Bauhaus artists in mind, these large-scale works zigzagging with complexity inevitably invite comparisons with other notable Hungarian contributions to modern art and design. However, they are also the creations of an artist who is not easily pigeonholed. Find out more from the Art Institute of Chicago’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Corpus (1988), Janos Megyik. Art Institute of Chicago, gift of Roswitha and Konstantin Kleffel. Courtesy the artist

 

Santa Maria Novella (1981–82) (1982), Janos Megyik. Art Institute of Chicago, Mary and Leigh Block Endowment Fund

Recommended for you

Léonce Rosenberg’s apartment: De Chirico, Ernst, Léger, Picabia…

Paintings commissioned for the Paris apartment of gallerist Léonce Rosenberg have been reunited for the first time in nearly a century

Vision and Verse: The Poetry of Chinese Painting

The Met explores the long and productive relationship between painting, calligraphy and poetry through 90 works from its own collection

Zimingzhong 凝时聚珍: Clockwork Treasures from China’s Forbidden City

Intricate automata made for Chinese emperors are travelling from the Palace Museum in Beijing to the Science Museum in London

Current Issue

January 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Iwona Blazwick steps down from the Istanbul Biennial

In a surprise appointment, Rachida Dati is the new French culture minister

The week in art news – cyber-attack sends US museums offline

Latest Comment

Fifty years on, this biopic of Edvard Munch deserves a new lease of life

Can UK museums still charge for images of artworks?

The V&A is a much better home for this medieval sculpture than the Met

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP