Jean Cocteau: The Juggler’s Revenge

Jean Cocteau was a man who wore many hats. A poet, novelist, designer, playwright, visual artist and film-maker, Cocteau was both praised and criticised for his experimental approach to art. This retrospective at the Peggy Guggenheim Collection, the first of its kind dedicated to the French artist in Italy, celebrates his versatility and collaborations with other artists (13 April–16 September). The show presents more than 150 of Cocteau’s varied creations, drawn from both public and private institutions and including drawings, costumes, graphics, jewellery, books, illustrated poems and films. It traces the turbulent career of this 20th-century ‘Renaissance man’, his contributions to Dada and Surrealism, and the effort that went into balancing his many creative pursuits. Find out more from the Peggy Guggenheim Collection website.

