<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Judy Chicago: Revelations

17 May 2024

Peeling Back (detail; 1974), Judy Chicago. Photo: © Donald Woodman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; courtesy Judy Chicago; © the artist/ARS, New York

While creating her most famous work, The Dinner Party (1974–79), Judy Chicago was also working on a piece she never thought would see the light of day: a manuscript that retold history through the stories of women she felt the world had ignored. The manuscript, finally published some 50 years after its creation, has inspired this show at the Serpentine, which takes its name from the work’s title and is organised around its chapters (23 May to 1 September). This is the largest exhibition of Chicago’s work in a London institution and explores the entirety of the artist’s six-decade career, with a particular focus on the artist’s drawings.

Find out more from the Serpentine’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

In the Beginning (detail; 1982) from Birth Project (1980–85), Judy Chicago. Photo: © Donald Woodman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; courtesy Judy Chicago; © the artist/ARS, New York

Wrestling with the Shadow for Her Life (1982), Judy Chicago. Photo: © Donald Woodman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; courtesy Judy Chicago; © the artist/ARS, New York

Peeling Back (1974), Judy Chicago. Photo: © Donald Woodman/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York; courtesy Judy Chicago; © the artist/ARS, New York

Recommended for you

Judy Chicago photographed in Santa Monica in September 2018

‘You have to choose hope’ – an interview with Judy Chicago

The trailblazing artist talks about feminism, optimism, and the importance of doing your own thing

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Creativity often flouts conventions, so it’s no wonder more women want to become thoroughly monstrous

The art museum in Athens that is making a feminist stand

For one year, the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Athens has an all-female display of works from its collection and an all-female programme

Current Issue

May 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Gustave Courbet’s ‘L’origine du monde’ spray-painted with the slogan ‘MeToo’

European Court of Human Rights upholds Italy’s claim to Getty’s Greek bronze

Pompidou Centre’s economic model unsustainable, says French audit authority

Latest Comment

‘I am every conservator’s nightmare – that person who wants to touch the art’

What Frank Stella saw – and what he made us see

Has arts punditry become a perk for politicos?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP