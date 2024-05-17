Judy Chicago: Revelations

While creating her most famous work, The Dinner Party (1974–79), Judy Chicago was also working on a piece she never thought would see the light of day: a manuscript that retold history through the stories of women she felt the world had ignored. The manuscript, finally published some 50 years after its creation, has inspired this show at the Serpentine, which takes its name from the work’s title and is organised around its chapters (23 May to 1 September). This is the largest exhibition of Chicago’s work in a London institution and explores the entirety of the artist’s six-decade career, with a particular focus on the artist’s drawings.

