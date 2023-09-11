<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Katie Luber

11 September 2023

Katie Luber, director, Minneapolis Institute of Art

Director, Minneapolis Institute of Art

In 2020, Katie Luber was appointed director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia), one of the United States’ largest art museums, with a collection of more than 100,000 artworks, spanning 5,000 years and six continents. Since then, the museum has reorganised its curatorial departments, providing a new focus on the arts of Latin America. Mia has also reinstalled its Himalayan, South and Southeast Asian art galleries, and opened two new galleries dedicated to the ‘Art of Islamic Cultures’ – bolstering its reputation as one of the foremost museums in the world for the display of the arts of Asia. ­­Luber has also overseen major exhibitions at Mia, including ‘Botticelli and Renaissance Florence’ in partnership with the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and ‘Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes’ – a collaboration with set designer Tim Yip. Upcoming projects include ‘In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now’, organised by a council of Native American artists and scholars, and the first large-scale North American exhibition on Anish Kapoor. Luber was previously the director of the San Antonio Museum of Art.

See more 40 Under 40 USA judges 

Recommended for you

Freddie Mercury at the Queen in Concert Magic Tour at Wembley Stadium, London, in 1986. © Richard Young (www.richardyounggallery.co.uk)

The Freddie Mercury sale is a show that could go on and on

Smashing expectations, the hype-powered auction introduced a new and particularly well-oiled model of the big houses’ marketing machine

Four things to see: public sculpture

From a giant billiard table to a three storey concrete house, we take a look at some of the most compelling public artworks in recent history

Gabrielle Chanel: Fashion Manifesto

The first UK exhibition dedicated to the French designer reveals her lasting legacy

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP