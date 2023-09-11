Director, Minneapolis Institute of Art

In 2020, Katie Luber was appointed director of the Minneapolis Institute of Art (Mia), one of the United States’ largest art museums, with a collection of more than 100,000 artworks, spanning 5,000 years and six continents. Since then, the museum has reorganised its curatorial departments, providing a new focus on the arts of Latin America. Mia has also reinstalled its Himalayan, South and Southeast Asian art galleries, and opened two new galleries dedicated to the ‘Art of Islamic Cultures’ – bolstering its reputation as one of the foremost museums in the world for the display of the arts of Asia. ­­Luber has also overseen major exhibitions at Mia, including ‘Botticelli and Renaissance Florence’ in partnership with the Uffizi Gallery in Florence, and ‘Eternal Offerings: Chinese Ritual Bronzes’ – a collaboration with set designer Tim Yip. Upcoming projects include ‘In Our Hands: Native Photography, 1890 to Now’, organised by a council of Native American artists and scholars, and the first large-scale North American exhibition on Anish Kapoor. Luber was previously the director of the San Antonio Museum of Art.

