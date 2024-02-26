The Margaret River wine region is found in a remote part of Western Australia, approximately 300 kilometres south of Perth, but its geographical isolation has accelerated its reputation for winemaking excellence. Its output is relatively new compared to that of other regions in Australia, but is consistently lauded by the international wine community. (The region produces only 2 per cent of Australian wines, but 20 per cent of its premium ones.) Notable critics and industry leaders, from the Mondavi family to Jancis Robinson, have been championing these wines since ‘Margs’ came on to the scene in the 1970s.

Of the 214 vineyards in the region, Leeuwin Estate has established the most formidable reputation. Its range of premium wines, known as the ‘Art Series’, is adorned with labels featuring works from an array of 20th-century Australian artists, from John Olsen to Arthur Boyd and Sidney Nolan to Fred Williams. The wines include Cabernet Sauvignon and Shiraz, as well as cooler varietals: Riesling, Sauvignon Blanc and the flagship Chardonnay. ‘We call it the art of fine wine,’ says co-founder Denis Horgan, ‘and a fine winery. It’s the same thing, isn’t it? Yes. Art and fine wine blend in together here.’

The estate in its current form is the result of ‘a series of fortunate accidents’, as Denis’s wife, Tricia, explained to me on a bright and humid day last December. In 1969, the couple ventured out on the peninsula to purchase a property, ‘officially’ with the intention of developing a plumbing business. ‘But actually,’ Tricia says, ‘it was mainly so Denis could come down and surf on the coast on a regular basis.’

The land remained untouched for some years and the Horgans even thought of selling, until they were informed by staff that an American was sniffing around the plots, collecting samples and surveying the layout. It turned out to be Robert Mondavi, who, having left his family business in Napa to explore new markets and sites, was lured to Margaret River. The region was in its early stages of development (the first commercial vineyards there were planted in 1967), but people were starting to notice its potential. Denis confesses that he was a ‘beer-drinking surfie’, an accountant who knew ‘nothing about wine’; ‘you couldn’t get anyone squarer than that to get into the wine industry.’