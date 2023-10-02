From the October 2023 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

The Norval Foundation, based in Cape Town, is best known for its programme dedicated to understanding and preserving 20th- and 21st-century African art. Its exhibition programme has ranged from Irma Stern to Zanele Muholi, and the Norval sponsors the largest art prize in Africa. It has only been running for the past five years and might not normally come to the attention of the wine-lover. That changed this summer when the Norval Foundation established the NF50 Wine Club. For a yearly fee, which goes towards the institution’s Learning Centre, the 50 annually-approved members receive bespoke wines from five of South Africa’s most renowned independent winemakers: Callie Louw, Eben Sadie, Chris and Andrea Mullineux, Chris and Suzaan Alheit, Hannes and Nathalia Storm. Small production means that these growers’ wines are difficult to find at the best of times; the wines for NF50 are not available commercially. The seriousness of this event has led me to think that it requires its own term: oenophilanthropy. This goes beyond the act of donating wine as it is a means of giving back through wine that marshals a method better known to the art world.