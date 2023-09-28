<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Marisol: A Retrospective

29 September 2023

The Party (1965–66), Marisol. Toledo Museum of Art. © Estate of Marisol / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Marisol, an artist often associated with the Pop Art movement, is best known for her large-scale sculptures such as the 15-figure group The Party (1965–66). Yet across a 60-year career, the Venezuelan-American artist created everything from public monuments and costume designs to sculptural portraits, exploring diverse subjects including gender norms, immigration and animal intelligence. She appeared in many of Andy Warhol’s films and represented Venezuela at the Venice Biennale in 1968. For her largest monographic exhibition to date, organised in collaboration with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is showing more than 250 works – many of which were donated to the Buffalo upon the artist’s death in 2016 (7 October–21 January 2024). Next year, the retrospective will travel to Toledo Museum of Art (March–June 2024), followed by Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Dallas Museum of Art. Find out more on Montreal Museum of Fine Art’s website.

Mi Mama y Yo (1968), Marisol. Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Photo: Brenda Bieger, Buffalo AKG Art Museum; © Estate of Marisol/Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Décor and costumes by Marisol for Caviar (1970), Louis Falco Dance Company. Buffalo AKG Art Museum

Femmes et Chien (1963–64), Marisol. Whitney Museum of American Art. Photo: © Whitney Museum of American Art/Licensed by Scala/Art Resource, NY; © Estate of Marisol / Artists Rights Society (ARS), New York

Marisol (c. 1960), Hans Namuth. Buffalo AKG Art Museum. Courtesy Center for Creative Photography, University of Arizona; © 1991 Hans Namuth Estate

 

 

 

