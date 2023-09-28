Marisol: A Retrospective

Marisol, an artist often associated with the Pop Art movement, is best known for her large-scale sculptures such as the 15-figure group The Party (1965–66). Yet across a 60-year career, the Venezuelan-American artist created everything from public monuments and costume designs to sculptural portraits, exploring diverse subjects including gender norms, immigration and animal intelligence. She appeared in many of Andy Warhol’s films and represented Venezuela at the Venice Biennale in 1968. For her largest monographic exhibition to date, organised in collaboration with the Buffalo AKG Art Museum, the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts is showing more than 250 works – many of which were donated to the Buffalo upon the artist’s death in 2016 (7 October–21 January 2024). Next year, the retrospective will travel to Toledo Museum of Art (March–June 2024), followed by Buffalo AKG Art Museum and the Dallas Museum of Art. Find out more on Montreal Museum of Fine Art’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary