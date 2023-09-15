<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Marina Abramovic

15 September 2023
The Hero (detail; 2001), Marina Abramovic. Courtesy the Marina Abramovic Archives; © Marina Abramovic

The Hero (detail; 2001), Marina Abramovic. Courtesy the Marina Abramovic Archives; © Marina Abramovic

Across a career spanning some 50 years, the Serbian artist has continuously pushed the boundaries of performance art. Abramovic’s largest UK survey to date, twice postponed by the pandemic, is finally opening at the Royal Academy of Art in London, and includes installations, footage of early works and four restagings of major performances by a cast the artist has trained (23 September–1 January 2024). Given that Abramovic made her name by using her body as both subject and medium, it will be interesting to see how performances – such as Nude with Skeleton (2002), in which the artist re-enacted the Tibetan practice of sleeping alongside the dead – will play out with the artist’s avatars. Early works due to be explored again include the six-hour-long Rhythm 0 (1974), in which the artist stood by a table holding 72 assorted objects – including a rose and a gun – and invited the audience to do whatever they wished. Find out more on the Royal Academy’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Four Crosses: The Evil (positive) (2019), Marina Abramovic. Courtesy the Marina Abramovic Archives; © Marina Abramović

Rhythm 0 (1974), Marina Abramovic. Photo: Donatelli Sbarra; courtesy the Marina Abramovic Archives; © Marina Abramović

The Hero (2001), Marina Abramovic. Courtesy the Marina Abramovic Archives; © Marina Abramovic

Recommended for you

Marina Abramovic stars in an opera about Maria Callas – but doesn’t sing

Rakewell is disappointed not to hear the performance artist’s pipes in her new project at the Bavarian State Opera
Star gazing: still from the Abramovic Method by Marina Abramovic, designed by WeTransfer

The path to self-improvement, according to Marina Abramovic

The artist has partnered up with WeTransfer to create a digital version of the Abramovic Method, a series of exercises that will test your patience to its limit
Seeking After the Fully Grown Dancer *deep within* (2016–2018), Paul Maheke. A version of this performance will be staged at the 58th Venice Biennale.

Performance art costs a lot to produce – but can it make money, too?

The status of performance may be on the up, but its place in the art market is still precarious

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP