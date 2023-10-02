It is well known that private philanthropy is particularly influential in the United States. This is in stark contrast to the ‘mixed economy’ approach in the United Kingdom. While many cultural institutions in this country try to emulate aspects of the US culture sector – including its focus on endowments – the reality is that UK museums still largely rely on the state, in common with those across much of Europe.

Yet the American model comes with its own complications. One money-making mechanism employed by US institutions that has proved particularly effective is to appoint major donors as trustees. Yet, as recent years have made clear, this makes museums vulnerable if the public turns against the industry from which that trustee made their money. Take Warren Kanders, the owner of the Safariland company that manufactures tear gas, who resigned from the board of the Whitney Museum of American Art in 2019 after protests.