Museum Opening of the Year

Sydney Modern, which opened in December 2022, has been billed as the largest cultural project in Sydney since the Sydney Opera House opened half a century ago. A major extension and transformation of the Art Gallery of New South Wales, the project was conceived as furnishing the first and most populous Australian city with a new space for art worthy of its global aspirations.

The building itself, designed by Japanese masters SANAA, is composed as a loose aggregation of volumes lightly stepping down the natural harbourfront topography while negotiating remnant infrastructures, including skipping over a buried expressway tunnel and repurposing a wartime navy fuel tank as a unique exhibition space. Three squarish ‘gallery pavilions,’ substantially opaque but variously oriented to controlled harbour views, are the principal accommodation for exhibitions. The rest of the building consists principally of a deep and transparent interstitial realm weaving fluidly across interior and exterior spaces, devoted to circulation, gathering and, inevitably, glittering gala fundraisers on an unprecedented scale.