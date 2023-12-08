<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

The Neapolitan Crèche

8 December 2023

Crèche (18th century), Naples. Art Institute of Chicago

In a continuation of its annual festive tradition, the Art Institute of Chicago is once again exhibiting its spectacular 18th-century Neapolitan crèche, filled with some 200 painted terracotta figures (until 8 January 2024). The scene tells the story of Christ’s birth against an intricate – if historically anachronistic – backdrop inspired by the Naples of its day. Its upper register features the infant Jesus, Mary, Joseph, the Three Wise Men and assorted angels and shepherds in costumes of embroidered silk, while below are smaller vignettes that depict the everyday life of Neapolitans. Among such secular scenes are peasants tending to livestock, street vendors selling local food and a tavern tableau complete with an array of cured meats. Find out more on the AIC’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Crèche (detail; 18th century), Naples. Art Institute of Chicago

Crèche (detail; 18th century), Naples. Art Institute of Chicago

Crèche (detail; 18th century), Naples. Art Institute of Chicago

Recommended for you

An altar to Diego Maradona set up in the Quartieri Spagnoli of Naples after the footballer’s death on 25 November 2020.

How Naples made a saint of Maradona

Saints loom large in the streets of Naples – and now perhaps none more so than the legendary Napoli player
A polychrome glazed terracotta bust of a laureate in a frame of fruit, vegetables and pine cones (c. 1487–94), Andrea della Robbia

The Della Robbia that escaped disaster

This glazed terracotta roundel by Andrea della Robbia was made for a palace that was promptly destroyed
Oval lobed dish with chinoiserie motifs (c. 1735–45), Giuseppe Sarao.

The virtuosic tortoiseshell workers of 18th-century Naples

Objets d’art crafted from tortoiseshell inlaid with gold and mother-of-pearl are rare examples of the technique known as piqué

Current Issue

December 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – entire Documenta selection committee resigns

The week in art news – climate activists attack Velázquez painting at the National Gallery

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Latest Comment

Cosmetic surgery – a Stuart beauty is restored to her natural state

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP