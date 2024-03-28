<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nicholas Cullinan appointed director of the British Museum

28 March 2024

Nicholas Cullinan in 2018. Photo © Zoë Ball

It was announced today that Nicholas Cullinan will be the next director of the British Museum. He will be joining from the National Portrait Gallery (NPG), which he has led since 2015. He will take over from Mark Jones who has been serving as interim director since the resignation in August 2023 of Hartwig Fischer after the alleged theft of more than 1,800 objects from the museum’s collection by a curator. Cullinan was previously a curator of modern and contemporary art at the Metropolitan Museum of Art from 2013–15 and curator of international modern art at Tate Modern from 2007–13. During his time at the NPG, Cullinan has overseen a £41m refurbishment of the museum – completed last year – in which public space increased by 20 per cent, and pulled off the joint acquisition of Reynolds’ Portrait of Mai (c. 1776) with the Getty. He will face very different challenges in his new role. As well as the long-running series of thefts, the British Museum needs to raise in the region of £1bn for a decade-long refurbishment of the 270-year old building, which will include reimagining a third of the galleries. Furthermore, longstanding disputes regarding the ownership of the Parthenon Marbles and of looted Benin bronzes, as well as that of other contested objects, remain unresolved. In the statement announcing the appointment, George Osborne, chair of the museum’s board of trustees said, ‘I could not be more thrilled for Nick and more excited for us as we enter this new chapter in the long story of the British Museum with confidence, and back on the front foot.’ Cullinan said, ‘I look forward to joining its wonderful and dedicated staff and to work with its hugely impressive Board in leading it into a new chapter. This will encompass the most significant transformations, both architectural and intellectual, happening in any museum globally, to continue making the British Museum the most engaged and collaborative it can be.’ He will take up his post in the summer.

