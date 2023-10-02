From the October 2023 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

Paris+ par Art Basel

‘A bolder, bigger, better edition’ – that’s how Clément Delépine, director of Paris+ par Art Basel, describes his aims for the fair’s second outing. The most recent offshoot of Art Basel returns to the Grand Palais Éphémère, the temporary exhibition space in the Champs de Mars, which is open until 2024 while the Grand Palais itself is renovated in time for the Paris Olympics – meaning that, as Delépine puts it, ‘it’s still a year of transition for us. We’re defining our identity – both in Paris and vis-à-vis the Art Basel fairs.’

This edition of Paris+ features an expanded public programme and new curators, institutional collaborations and venues across the city. These include the Place de l’Institut – the forecourt of the Institut de France – and the Palais d’Iéna (‘Built in 1937 by Auguste Peret, who was the master of concrete in France. It’s astonishingly beautiful,’ Delépine says). It’s there that an exhibition he describes as a ‘dialogue’ between veteran artists Michelangelo Pistoletto and Daniel Buren will take place, presented by Galleria Continua. As Delépine puts it: ‘I like to think it’s all very ambitious.’

Last year, the talks programme took place in a boat moored near the fair. The venue has been upgraded this year, thanks to a new partner: the Centre Pompidou, which is both hosting the talks and also collaborating on their programming. Unusually, talks will be free for all to attend – with or without a ticket to Paris+. ‘It’s our responsibility to speak beyond the walls of the event and reach a broader audience,’ Delépine says.

Key elements from last year’s edition have returned as collaborations have been renewed. Annabelle Ténèze, director-designate of the Louvre-Lens in northern France, is back to curate ‘La cinquième saison’ (‘The fifth season’), a group show co-produced with the Louvre at the Jardin des Tuileries; there are also public displays at the Place Vendôme (a 7.6m-high aluminium sculpture presented by Urs Fischer and Gagosian) and the Chapelle des Petits-Augustins at the Beaux-Arts (an exhibition of video work and collages by the British artist Jessica Warboys in collaboration with gallery Gaudel de Stampa).

What would Delépine single out as a personal highlight? ‘Really, it’s like asking me to choose between my children,’ he says. Nevertheless, he mentions the 15 galleries who are participating for the first time. These include New York gallery PPOW, which is showing what he calls ‘a really institutional-level presentation’ of works by artist David Wojnarowicz and his mentor and lover, the photographer Peter Hujar, and Los Angeles gallery Blum & Poe, which has a solo show by the artist-musician Lonnie Holley.

This year, 60 of the 154 galleries are French or have an outpost in France. A show of work by the modernist painter Jean Hélion presented by Paris gallery Applicat-Prazan promises to be a highlight. ‘It took them around 10 years to gather all the pieces – and quite frankly, they’re the most important seven paintings by the painter in private hands today.’ Delépine adds: ‘That shows the commitment that galleries are willing to make to Paris+. To me, it’s proof that we’re doing something right.’

Paris+ par Art Basel is at Grand Palais Éphémère and venues around the city from 20–22 October.

Gallery highlights