Founder and CEO, Artiq, London

Patrick McCrae is the co-founder and CEO of Artiq, an international art agency and consultancy that facilitates connections between artists, craftspeople and buyers. Since its founding in 2009, the business has grown from a two-man operation to a team of more than 40 individuals working across global projects. Under McCrae’s leadership, Artiq has established itself as a leading independent body supporting artists – Artiq has paid more than £5 million to artists, despite having no external funding. McCrae is also behind Artiq’s annual exhibition ‘Queer Frontiers’, which fundraises for charities that support LGBTQ+ people. He regularly speaks publicly about the value of the arts and culture sector, is a trustee of the youth charity Renaissance Foundation and a Creative UK council member.

