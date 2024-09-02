<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
40 Under 40 Craft

Paul Hill

2 September 2024

Paul Hill. Photo: Marisa Langley

Founder, Strada, New York

When Paul Hill founded Strada Gallery in New York City in 2021 at just 22 years old, he became the youngest gallery owner in the city. The gallery currently represents some 73 emerging artists and describes itself as a ‘future-oriented gallery focused on redesigning the art world’. In 2023, Hill developed the Strada Design Lab: an accessibly priced online store for contemporary art, design and craft. Hill’s other ventures include the founding of Pronto!, an app dedicated to connecting volunteers and donors with charities and organisations involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. Alongside his work with Strada, Hill is currently studying as an undergraduate at Columbia University in New York City. He was selected for the 2024 edition of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

See more 40 Under 40 Craft Business

Recommended for you

Jeannie H. Lee

Founder and director, Siat Gallery, Seoul

Helen Ritchie

Cambridge

Colin King

Designer and collector, New York City/Paris

Current Issue

September 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Creative Scotland closes its key fund for artists amid government budget freeze

Stonehenge megalith transported from Scotland, not Wales, study finds

Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund takes stake in Sotheby’s

Latest Comment

Is investing in the past the way of the future?

In praise of the cat ladies of contemporary art

Are commercial galleries getting tired of visitors?

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP