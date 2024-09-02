Founder, Strada, New York

When Paul Hill founded Strada Gallery in New York City in 2021 at just 22 years old, he became the youngest gallery owner in the city. The gallery currently represents some 73 emerging artists and describes itself as a ‘future-oriented gallery focused on redesigning the art world’. In 2023, Hill developed the Strada Design Lab: an accessibly priced online store for contemporary art, design and craft. Hill’s other ventures include the founding of Pronto!, an app dedicated to connecting volunteers and donors with charities and organisations involved in the Black Lives Matter movement. Alongside his work with Strada, Hill is currently studying as an undergraduate at Columbia University in New York City. He was selected for the 2024 edition of Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list.

