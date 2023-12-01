Perfectly Imperfect: Korean Buncheong Ceramics

Buncheong pottery is characterised by the contrast between dark, iron-rich clay and white slip, often applied in a painterly fashion. This exhibition at the Denver Art Museum, co-organised with the National Museum of Korea, presents 40 works dating from the 15th century to the present day that demonstrate the diversity of effects that are possible within these parameters (3 December–7 December 2025). Among the oldest works on show is a cream-toned bottle with a fish motif, dating from the late 1400s or early 1500s; elsewhere, 20th and 21st-century drawings, paintings and pots demonstrate the continuing influence of historic Buncheong pottery. Find out more on Denver Art Museum’s website.



