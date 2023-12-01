<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Perfectly Imperfect: Korean Buncheong Ceramics

1 December 2023

Barrel-shaped bottle with peony motif, Joseon Dynasty (1392–1897), Korea. National Museum of Korea. Photo: © National Museum of Korea

Buncheong pottery is characterised by the contrast between dark, iron-rich clay and white slip, often applied in a painterly fashion. This exhibition at the Denver Art Museum, co-organised with the National Museum of Korea, presents 40 works dating from the 15th century to the present day that demonstrate the diversity of effects that are possible within these parameters (3 December–7 December 2025). Among the oldest works on show is a cream-toned bottle with a fish motif, dating from the late 1400s or early 1500s; elsewhere, 20th and 21st-century drawings, paintings and pots demonstrate the continuing influence of historic Buncheong pottery. Find out more on Denver Art Museum’s website.

Bottle with fish motif (late 1400s–early 1500s), Korea. National Museum of Korea, Seoul. Photo: © National Museum of Korea

Flask-shaped Bottle with Plantain Motif (2023), Huh Sangwook. Collection of the artist. Photo: © Studio Ye/Huh Sangwook

Elephant-shaped ritual vessel with tortoise motif, Joseon Dynasty (1392–1897), Korea. National Museum of Korea. Photo: © National Museum of Korea

