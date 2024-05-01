Enter the void with Pierre Huyghe

From the May 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

‘I am not interested in what was,’ says Pierre Huyghe, ‘I am interested in what could have been and what could be.’ His works, over the decades, are less exhibition pieces than scenarios in which chance, contingency and autonomous development play out. Their relation to the human world is only tangential, with organisms and animals outnumbering people. Untilled (2012), for example, consists of a Max Weber sculpture of a naked woman with a live beehive for a face; for Human Mask (2014) Huyghe filmed a monkey wearing a Japanese onnamen mask of a young woman as it pottered around a deserted restaurant in post-tsunami Fukushima; for Variants, in 2021 he appropriated an island in the sculpture park of the Kistefos Museum in Norway and laser-mapped it. The resulting simulation was constantly updated with environmental information fed by sensors embedded in the surroundings and projected on a large LED screen in the woods, so there was the real island and an evolving digital version. Each piece continued to exist – and change – after Huyghe had walked away.

Huyghe says his work is not concerned with providing answers but provoking questions. One of the questions raised by ‘Liminal’, an exhibition of new and old pieces from the Pinault Collection at the Punta della Dogana in Venice, is about the nature of Huyghe’s own development – his personal ‘what could have been and what could be’.

In 2003 he made a short film, Streamside Day, in which he invented celebrations and traditions for a real new-build residential development in the Hudson Valley 70 miles north of New York City. There were retracting walls and other technological clevernesses, but also costumes, fireworks, a parade, nods to Disney films and an overarching lightness of touch. That has all gone now. The worlds of ‘Liminal’ are inert, funereal, stygian to the point of Anish Kapoor Vantablack – and where there is life it is only a half-life. What happened to Pierre Huyghe?

The other question that arises early in the exhibition is whether it is possible to appreciate what’s going on without explanation or prior knowledge of Huyghe and his interests. The works contained in the spaces of Venice’s old custom house are – ironically perhaps for a building familiar from innumerable vedute by Canaletto, Francesco Guardi and Turner – totally unconcerned with conventional aesthetics. The viewer is in the literal dark.

Here, in succession, are a series of seemingly unrelated objects and films. In a room so black that visitors bump into one another (their whispered ‘Scusi’ and ‘Sorry’ offer an alternative soundtrack) is a film of a naked woman with an oval void instead of a face. She/it moves slowly in an infinite, empty landscape – taking small steps, bending and gesturing. There is no colour whatsoever, the projection is the palest monochrome and the accompanying sound consists of clicks and blurs like atmospheric interference. The figure, despite having a human form, is inhuman.

Elsewhere, in another black room, two low-hung grids emit tubes of moving smoke lit by bleached pinkish and yellow light. A musical score, based on Erik Satie, fragments and reconfigures. Squatting just beyond the light field are still figures in full-face brass helmets – impassive as sculptures.