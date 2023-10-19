‘It is harder to be original,’ admits Hendel, who continues to design posters for London restaurants such as Brawn and Cadet. ‘Especially with typography. Typographic posters have become standard. I don’t think we were solely responsible for that, but now I feel very cautious about doing anything close to that.’

Happily, other visual artists working in this niche are accepting the challenge and running with it. Where Hendel’s designs tend to be clean and economical, Rusty O’Shacklewell embraces psychedelic excess in his work for Super8, the restaurant group of which Brat x Climpson’s Arch is a part. His poster for Loose Joints is relatively restrained, with a thick black line contorting against a yellow background, overlaid with the names of the participating chefs. Other more out-there examples reference Tropicália, Jodorowsky movies, and the memorably freaky Polish and Czech poster scene of the 1960s and ’70s.

It used to be that the music world was the locus of creative energy for designers such as O’Shacklewell. Increasingly, the restaurant industry is stealing that thunder.