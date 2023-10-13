<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Rakewell

Flower power – is Damien Hirst blooming again at Frieze?

13 October 2023

Damien Hirst pictured in front of one of The Secret Gardens Paintings (2023). Photo: Prudence Cumming Associates Ltd.; courtesy Gagosian; © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All Rights Reserved, DACS 2023.

Introducing Rakewell, Apollo’s wandering eye on the art world. Look out for regular posts taking a rakish perspective on art and museum stories.

To say that Damien Hirst’s paintings don’t exactly rival the Old Masters is, perhaps, a predictable platitude. Nevertheless, Rakewell found himself somewhat surprised while visiting Frieze London this week, not only by Gagosian’s solo booth devoted to Hirst’s soupy flower pictures – surely better suited to the mumsier sort of greeting card than to the home of any discerning collector – but by the fact that the whole lot had sold almost before anyone had looked at them. This new series, The Secret Gardens Paintings (2023), is a nadir for the once-exciting artist: straightforward pictures of straightforward flowers zhuzhed up, almost as an afterthought, by a final layer of Action painting-ish splatters.

Installation view of The Secret Gardens Paintings (2023), Damien Hirst, at Gagosian’s stand at Frieze London 2023. Photo: Prudence Cumming Associates Ltd.; courtesy Gagosian; © Damien Hirst and Science Ltd. All Rights Reserved, DACS 2023.

One could almost wish that the onslaught of 1,000 lifelike snails by Patrick Goddard over at Seventeen Gallery might slime their way over, if only to disrupt the complacency of the whole affair. As Frieze celebrates its 20th birthday, the comparison between the increasingly staid Frieze London (so, which was your favourite VIP lounge?) and the equally staid artist so associated, like Frieze, with the giddy art world of the early 2000s, is almost too obvious to make.

Bouquet of Flowers in a Porcelain Vase (c. 1620s), Jan Brueghel the Younger. De Jonckheere Gallery

To restore one’s faith in flower painting, Rakewell suggests a tour around Frieze Masters. Horticultural highlights include Jan Brueghel the Younger’s Bouquet of Flowers in a Porcelain Vase (c. 1620s) at De Jonckheere Gallery, a wonderfully poised posy on which a pair of blue mayflies have momentarily alighted; joyous mid-20th-century pictures – also of bouquets in vases – by Zenzaburo Kojima at Nonaka-Hill; and the Ditchley Park Cabinet, a delightful confection of pietra dura flowers and parrots from 17th-century Florence at James Graham-Stewart Ltd. And let us not forget the real thing – the trip between the tents, where one can enjoy the admirable planting of Regent’s Park’s Avenue Gardens, comes as a welcome relief.

Got a story for Rakewell? Get in touch at rakewell@apollomag.com or via @Rakewelltweets.

Recommended for you

Is Frieze Art Fair still a hot ticket?

Seven leading curators, art advisors and gallerists look back on the launch of the London event and consider how relevant it is today
Jeff Koons’ ‘Bouquet of Tulips’ displayed next to the Grand Palais in Paris in 2019.

What we say when we say it with flowers

Artists and writers have always been fascinated by flowers – and we all like receiving them – but some floral arrangements are more sinister than others

How healthy is London’s contemporary art market?

The first Frieze Art Fair in 2003 made the capital cool again – but how much does it matter now, 20 years on?

Current Issue

October 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

UK government publishes ‘retain and explain’ policy for controversial statues

British Museum launches public appeal for the return of stolen objects

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

Latest Comment

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP