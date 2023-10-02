Few art fairs engender much in the way of fond feelings. Frieze London, which launched 20 years ago this month, is one of the exceptions. Founded by two magazine publishers, Matthew Slotover and Amanda Sharp, then in their 30s, it was seen by many at the time as a risky – even crazy – venture. But in combination with the opening of Tate Modern three years earlier, the Frieze art fair in 2003 helped London feel as if it was swinging once again.

For starters, the fair, despite the high-value art on show, was not in a dull convention centre but in a tent designed by David Adjaye (then only 36, one of the hottest young architects around and not the controversial figure he is today). Mark Hix, a rising star at the Ivy who would go on to create his own restaurant group, including a restaurant for Damien Hirst, was in charge of the catering. Regent’s Park, an ultra-discreet area of London, was suddenly invaded by art students, actors and pop stars. Jarvis Cocker, an alumnus of St Martin’s, used the event to launch a new band, Relaxed Muscle.

At the preview, celebrities and international art collectors queued expectantly to see the galleries, artists and projects inside – including a grassy ramp by Paola Pivi which they could roll down – only to find they had been beaten to it by a horde of art-world liggers. Copious amounts of alcohol and, some hazily recall, sneaky cigarettes, were consumed as the evening wore on. At the Wrong Gallery stand, a joint project of the artist Maurizio Cattelan and curators Ali Subotnick and Massimiliano Gioni, two children were apparently being offered for sale. (It was in fact a work by performance artist Tino Sehgal.) Polly Staple, now director of British art collections at the Tate, was then an art critic and commissioned the event’s special projects. ‘When we were planning it all, we were talking about it more like a festival than a fair,’ she recalls.