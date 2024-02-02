<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Roelant Savery’s Wondrous World

2 February 2024

Two Horses and Grooms (1628), Roelant Savery. City Collection, Abby Kortrijk

At the turn of the 17th century, Roelant Savery (1576–1639) left Haarlem for Prague to become court painter to Emperor Rudolf II. It was there that he encountered the object that would help cement his reputation as a key figure of the Dutch Golden Age: a dodo, probably taxidermised, which he spied in the emperor’s extensive collection of rare animals. Savery’s numerous paintings and drawings of dodos have become among the most immediately recognisable depictions of the long-extinct bird, and it is these that form the centre of ‘Roelant Savery’s Wondrous World’ at the Mauritshuis in The Hague (8 February–20 May). The exhibition also features some of his landscapes; pioneering still lifes; cacophonous, fantastical scenes crammed with flora and fauna; and several of his street figures in Prague – the earliest known contemporary images of European Jews. Find out more from the Mauritshuis’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

The Dodo and Other Birds (c. 1630), attributed to Roelant Savery. Natural History Museum, London

Sleeping Young Man, Probably Pieter Boddaert (1606–07), Roelant Savery. Centraal Museum, Utrecht

Flower Still Life with Two Lizards (1603), Roelant Savery. Centraal Museum, Utrecht

Recommended for you

The Tower of Babel now owes more to Bruegel than the Bible

When we think of the biblical folly, it’s Pieter Breugel the Elder’s painting that first comes to mind – but artists and writers are still reimagining it today

How the wild things are

The British Library’s audio-visual tour of the animal kingdom doubles as a weird and wonderful history of natural history
Still Life with Cheeses, Almonds, and Pretzels (c. 1615), Clara Peeters

More to cheese than meets the eye?

How Dutch meal still life paintings captured the great intellectual preoccupations of the 17th century

Current Issue

February 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Carl Andre (1935–2024)

Iwona Blazwick steps down from the Istanbul Biennial

In a surprise appointment, Rachida Dati is the new French culture minister

Latest Comment

Caravaggio goes digital in Milan

Fifty years on, this biopic of Edvard Munch deserves a new lease of life

Can UK museums still charge for images of artworks?

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP