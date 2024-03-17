<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Roni Horn: Give Me Paradox or Give Me Death

17 March 2024

Detail of bird (1998/2008), Roni Horn. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth; © Roni Horn

American artist and writer Roni Horn has never restricted herself to a single art form and has run through a range of mediums including photography and sculpture, as well as drawing and installation. A major retrospective of her work at the Ludwig Museum investigates her interest in transformation, comparison and contradiction through three themes: identity, language and nature (23 March–11 August). The exhibition contains more than 100 of her works, from early pieces to more recent creations. This includes examples of the artist’s interest in pairs, as seen in the 30 portraits of Horn as a child and as an adult, which comprise the a.k.a series (2008–09). Find out more from Museum Ludwig’s website.

This is Me, This is You (1997–2000), Roni Horn. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth; © Roni Horn

a.k.a (2008–09), Roni Horn. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth; © Roni Horn

Hack Wit–blessing of doubt (2014), Roni Horn. Courtesy the artist and Hauser & Wirth; © Roni Horn

