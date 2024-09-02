<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
40 Under 40 Craft

Trang Tran

2 September 2024

Trang Tran. Photo: Ben Taylor; courtesy of Salon 94 Design

Director, Salon 94 Design; co-founder, International Objects, New York

Trang Tran is director of Salon 94 Design, a design-focused extension of the blue-chip gallery Salon 94, which opened in 2017. Salon 94 Design’s roster includes established artists, designers and craftspeople such as Takuro Kuwata, Magdalene Odundo and Max Lamb, alongside emerging names including Raven Halfmoon. Drawn to Salon 94 thanks to her background in design history – Tran has a bachelor of arts in architectural theory and art history and a master’s in the history of design and curatorial studies – she now oversees a gallery that has been described as taking a ‘patron-like approach to commissioning, producing, and selling unique works’.

