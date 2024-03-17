<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
A New Look at Van Eyck: Madonna of Chancellor Rolin

17 March 2024

La Vierge Rolin (Madonna of Chancellor Rolin) (1435), Jan van Eyck. Photo: Michel Urtado; © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre)

The first major show in the Louvre’s Salle de La Chapelle since 2014, this exhibition presents Jan van Eyck’s Madonna of Chancellor Rolin (1435) after its recent and extensive conservation (20 March–17 June). The piece, which had remained largely untouched by restoration attempts since entering the museum’s collection in 1800, has been cleared of dulling varnish to reveal the splendour of its original colours and long-concealed details. Its rejuvenation offers the museum the opportunity to share the details of a complex process as well as the intriguing history of the work and its wider influence. Accompanying Van Eycks will be a selection of other works by the artist, as well as those of his contemporaries, including Robert Campin and Rogier van der Weyden. Find out more from the Louvre’s website.

Vierge Exeter (1450), Petrus Christus. Photo: Christoph Schmidt/© Staatliche Museen zu Berlin, Gemäldegalerie

Saint Georges et le dragon (1435), Rogier van der Weyden; © Courtesy National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

La Vierge Rolin (Madonna of Chancellor Rolin) (1435), Jan van Eyck. Photo: Michel Urtado; © RMN-Grand Palais (musée du Louvre)

