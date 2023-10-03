Intriguingly, the title page includes the line ‘Making extensive use of the Closer to Van Eyck Website’, owning up to the fact that consulting it is blatantly the best way to study the work. More generally, the truth is that these days people often read books of this kind in front of their computers. When it comes to works that are discussed but not reproduced, we still dutifully persist in giving references to illustrations in other books, but actually rely on Google, except when it fails to yield a decent image of the work in question.

Turning to the second book under review, it has long been recognised that the Crucifixion and Last Judgment in the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York, here unequivocally given to Jan van Eyck, must originally have formed the wings of a triptych, but there has been altogether less agreement over such matters as what went between them, who commissioned the work and where it was located. As with the Ghent Altarpiece, so here too a restoration campaign was involved, albeit only of their double frames. In addition to the previously visible Latin inscriptions in pastiglia on the inner frames, this revealed the outer frames to have been adorned with Middle Dutch texts in white on a red ground and led to all sorts of fascinating conclusions.

The title of this volume already makes it clear that it believes it has sorted all this out, and the different elements of the argument are ingeniously and convincingly combined to support one another. The first step is to contend that the missing central field must have contained a very particular host tabernacle. In 1433, Pope Eugenius IV gave Philip the Good, Duke of Burgundy, a relic of the so-called Miraculous Bleeding Host, which found a home in Dijon; Dijon has therefore been proposed as the original home of the two paintings. However, a cult following for another relic of the Miraculous Bleeding Host developed in Brussels as a result of the granting of an indulgence in 1435 by Cardinal Niccolò Albergati, the General of the Carthusian Order, and multiple indulgences granted to it by Pope Eugenius IV in 1436. This relic was installed in a chapel established around 1436–38 in the cathedral of Saint Michael and Saint Gudula in Brussels. Better yet, the rediscovered fragmentary texts on the frames are in Brabantine dialect, which is what was spoken in Brussels.