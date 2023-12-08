<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Art Diary

Christmas Tree Installation 2023: Power Plant

8 December 2023

Power Plant (2023), Isabel + Helen. Photo: Sam Lort Studios

Every year, the Victoria and Albert Museum in London commissions a Christmas tree-inspired artwork to deck its halls. This time it’s the turn of designers Isabel Gibson and Helen Chesner, who work under the moniker Isabel + Helen. The duo have adorned the museum’s Cromwell Road entrance hall with a four-metre-tall kinetic sculpture titled Power Plant (until 6 January 2024). Repurposed propellors and fans power a system of lights that turn in slow orbit: a nod, perhaps, to the V&A’s beginnings as a home to both the sciences and the decorative arts – it opened in 1852 as the Museum of Manufactures – while its movement recalls the orbit of planets and those festive centrepieces in which a candle’s heat rotates a chime-laden carousel. Find out more on the V&A’s website.

Power Plant (2023), Isabel + Helen. Photo: Sam Lort Studios

Power Plant (2023), Isabel + Helen. Photo: Sam Lort Studios

Power Plant (2023), Isabel + Helen. Photo: Sam Lort Studios

Current Issue

December 2023

View this issue

