<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Wilhelm Sasnal: Painting as Prop

22 March 2024

Pigsty (2011), Wilhelm Sasnal. Photo: Marek Gardulski; courtesy the artist/Foksal Gallery Foundation

The Polish artist Wilhelm Sasnal has received international acclaim for his crisp, striking paintings inspired by an array of sources, from mass media and historical atrocities to art history and the natural world. Sasnal also works with film, and his screen adaptation of Robert Walser’s novel The Assistant (1907) will be released later this year. For the film set, Sasnal produced canvases inspired by famous 20th-century works: a near-copy of Matisse’s Dance (1910) with a succession of white vertical bars spray-painted on to the edge of the canvas, for example, and a Braque-style cubist still life. These works, along with other paintings by Sasnal that are based on pre-existing or archival images, are going on display at the Stedelijk, in a show that explores the intersection between screen and canvas (30 March–1 September). Find out more from the Stedelijk’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Untitled (After Dance by Henri Matisse) (2018), Wilhelm Sasnal. Photo: Marek Gardulski; courtesy the artist/Foksal Gallery Foundation

Untitled (After Still Life by Georges Braque) (2023), Wilhelm Sasnal. Photo: Marek Gardulski; courtesy the artist/Foksal Gallery Foundation

Untitled (2017), Wilhelm Sasnal. Photo: Marek Gardulski; courtesy the artist/Foksal Gallery Foundation

Recommended for you

The Rain Fell Everywhere (2018), David Salle.

David Salle puts a new spin on history painting

The painter’s witty and deceptively effortless works combine high and low culture to enjoyable effect
Self Portrait in Copenhagen

Getting real with Richard Estes

The painter is generally regarded as a Photorealist but, as he tells Apollo, he prefers to see himself as part of the long tradition of view painting

Bruegel to Rubens: Great Flemish Drawings

Pieter Bruegel the Elder and Peter Paul Rubens are known primarily for their virtuosic large-scale paintings, but both were also highly skilled draughtsman

Current Issue

March 2024

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – the Met hires its first head of provenance

Germany to replace advisory panel for Nazi-looted art with binding arbitration

French court finds Guy Wildenstein guilty of money laundering and tax fraud

Latest Comment

‘Truly the end of an era’ – a tribute to Jacob Rothschild (1936–2024)

What use are the arts?

Don’t fear the gatekeeper

© 2024 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP