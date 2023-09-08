Woven Histories: Textiles and Modern Abstraction

While the history of abstract art is usually dominated by painting, practices such as weaving, basketry, netting and crochet are brought to the fore in this exhibition at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (17 September–21 January 2024). Pieces by Ed Rossbach, Yayoi Kusama and Ruth Asawa are among 150 textile works that together tell the interwoven stories of fashion, design and craft in the 20th century. Highlights include an intricate iron, copper and brass wire hanging sculpture by Asawa from 1954 and woven garments by the American artist Andrea Zittel, such as the delicate White Felted Dress #3 from A-Z Fiber Form Uniform (2002). Find out more on LACMA’s website.

