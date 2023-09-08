Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion

To coincide with the start of London Fashion Week, the Design Museum in London is presenting a wide-ranging survey on the city’s contemporary fashion culture, featuring garments by more than 300 designers (17 September–11 February 2024). These include the famous ‘swan dress’ worn by Björk at the 2001 Oscars, which launched the career of London-based Macedonian designer Marjan Pejoski of KTZ. Today’s rising stars are also featured in the show; these include Steven Stokey-Daley, who rose to recognition after his graduate collection – inspired by boys’ school uniforms – was worn by Harry Styles in the music video for Golden (2019). Styles’ outfit is displayed alongside films, drawings, memorabilia and never-before-seen archive material from other British designers. Find out more on the Design Museum’s website.

