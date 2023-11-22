Acquisition of the Year

Cullinan went first to the National Heritage Memorial Fund, who offered £10.5m. The Art Fund said that it would contribute £2.5m, its largest ever grant. By February 2023, nearly half the £50m required was said to have been raised from 1,400 individuals, trusts and foundations, including the Deborah Loeb Brice Foundation and the Julia and Hans Rausing Trust – a hugely effective fundraising campaign, without having had to launch a wider public appeal.

It was at this point that Cullinan played his trump card, making it clear that the Getty Museum was willing to contribute £25m on condition that the painting spends half its time in California. There was a time that this would not have been regarded as a legitimate way of protecting such an important work, and the National Heritage Memorial Fund was said to have been initially resistant to the idea.

But Mai is also a work of international historic interest, a fascinating legacy of Captain Cook’s journeys to the South Seas: Mai had asked Tobias Furneaux, commander of the HMS Adventure, if he could accompany him back to London, then had travelled with him to New Zealand, and was greeted on his arrival in London with a mixture of anthropological curiosity and social celebration – meeting the King, attending the opening of Parliament, going skating and beating Giuseppe Baretti at chess. The origins of empire are not an issue of purely national concern. As the original press release accompanying the export stop in March 2022 made clear, ‘This magnificent British portrait has a global resonance.’ There is no reason why visitors to the Getty at the time of the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028 should not be at least as interested in seeing a great painting of a Polynesian as visitors to the top floor of the newly redisplayed NPG in London. So, it feels appropriate that the joint purchase of Mai by the NPG and the Getty should mark a new era of international museum collaboration in acquisitions.