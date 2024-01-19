Seen Together: Acquisitions in Photography

This year marks 100 years since J.P. Morgan Jr. transformed his father’s private library into one of New York’s leading public institutions. To kick off the programme for the Morgan Library & Museum’s anniversary year, this exhibition brings together more than 40 previously unseen works from its photography collection (26 January–26 May). Among them are portraits of actors, writers and artists, including Marcel Duchamp, Yoko Ono and Yayoi Kusama. Highlights include 100 Boots (1971–73) by Eleanor Antin, one of the best-known works of mail art: 51 postcards of arrangements of boots, which the artist sent to dozens of friends and public figures. Find out more from the Morgan Library & Museum’s website.

