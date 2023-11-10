<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Africa & Byzantium

10 November 2023

Marian Triptych Marian Triptych (detail; mid–late 15th century), Ethiopia. National Museum of African Art, Washington, D.C. Photo: Franko Khoury; © National Museum of African Art

The artistic achievements of Africa in the Middle Ages have long been overshadowed by those of the Byzantine Empire. This show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York aims to redress the balance, revealing the role that African kingdoms played in the cultural and economic life of Byzantium and in the Mediterranean more widely, through paintings, sculpture, manuscripts and pottery (19 November–3 March 2024). Some 200 artworks dating from the Roman to early modern periods go on show, including complex polychrome Tunisian mosaics (late 2nd century CE) on loan from the Louvre Museum in Paris and the Carthage National Museum in Tunisia, as well as medieval Ethiopian artworks such as the gilded Marian Triptych (mid-late 15th century), on loan from the National Museum of African Art in Washington, D.C. Find out more on the Met’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Mosaic panel of preparations for a feast (late 2nd century), Tunisia. Musée du Louvre, Paris. Photo: Hervé Lewandowski; © RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

Lady of Carthage (4th–5th century CE), Tunisia. © Musée National de Carthage

Lady of Carthage (4th–5th century), Tunisia. © Musée National de Carthage

Jewelled bracelet (c. 500–700). Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Marian Triptych (detail; mid–late 15th century), Ethiopia. National Museum of African Art, Washington D.C. Photo: Franko Khoury; © National Museum of African Art

Marian Triptych (mid–late 15th century), Ethiopia. National Museum of African Art, Washington, D.C. Photo: Franko Khoury; © National Museum of African Art

Recommended for you

The Norman conquest of the European imagination

It’s hard to say who, exactly, the Normans were – but even harder to make them out as a model migrants and proto-Europeans as a string of recent exhibitions has tried to do
Masque Îles Mortlock mask

A question of ethics – the market for African and Oceanic art

As museums make promises to return looted works of art, provenance is now of paramount importance in the market

How a leopard stool from Cameroon got its spots

This beaded seat represents the might of a monarch – and his global reach, says Kristen Windmuller-Luna of the Cleveland Museum of Art

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – climate activists attack Rokeby Venus

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP