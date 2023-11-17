<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Art Diary

Andrew Cranston: What made you stop here?

17 November 2023

Cat and cheeseboard (detail; 2018), Andrew Cranston. Photo: Andy Keate; courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

The Scottish painter Andrew Cranston creates playful, delicate works that interweave art historical references and personal memories. This solo exhibition at the Hepworth Wakefield – his first in a public institution, and long overdue – brings together 38 paintings ranging from large canvases to works painted on book covers (25 November–2 June 2024). Highlights include one of Cranston’s latest pieces, which was recently acquired for the gallery’s collection: A snake came to my coffee table on a hot, hot day to drink there (2023), which depicts a giant snake slithering perilously close to his son’s cot. Cranston spoke to Edward Behrens about absurdity and animals in the November issue of Apollo. Find out more about the exhibition on the Hepworth Wakefield’s website.

A snake came to my coffee table on a hot, hot day to drink there (2023), Andrew Cranston. Photo: John McKenzie; courtesy Andrew Cranston and Ingleby, Edinburgh; © the artist

Why have you stopped here? (2023), Andrew Cranston. Photo: John McKenzie; courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Cat and cheeseboard (2018), Andrew Cranston. Photo: Andy Keate; courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Why can’t I be you? (2022), Andrew Cranston. Photo: Robert Glowacki; courtesy the artist and Ingleby, Edinburgh

Most popular

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

