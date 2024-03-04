From the March 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

The Rijksmuseum’s record-breaking Vermeer show was always going to be a tough act to follow – but for Frans Hals, in a sense, it was ever thus. After the French art critic Théophile Thoré-Bürger rediscovered the work of both artists in the 19th century, Vermeer’s star continued to rise and rise while Hals’s jovial portraits returned to the critical wilderness. This show – which brings The Laughing Cavalier to Amsterdam for the first time in 150 years – considers why Hals’s bravura brushwork made him a superstar in his own day and an idol of the Impressionists.

There will be plenty of talk of ‘museum quality’ work in Maastricht this month – and plenty of chances to test it out, too. Highlights among the museum shows that can be seen in a day trip from the fair include Frans Hals in Amsterdam, Immanuel Kant in Bonn and, at the Mauritshuis, the Dutch painter for whom the dodo became a livelihood.

Roelant Savery’s Wondrous World

Mauritshuis, The Hague

Until 20 May

He is little known today, but this show of 40 paintings and drawings makes plain that the list of firsts to Roelant Savery’s name is extraordinary. He was the earliest known Dutch artist to paint a floral still life, and he was the first artist to sketch his human subjects unawares in the street. More importantly, though, he was one of the first painters of the dodo, which he encountered among the collections of Rudolf II in his court in Prague – probably in the form of an overstuffed taxiderm, to judge by the plumpness of Savery’s depictions.

James Ensor: Maestro

Bozar, Brussels

Until 23 June

James Ensor is known today as a master of the macabre, a painter of gruesome masks and skeletons. But on the 75th anniversary of his death, this exhibition looks to flesh out our understanding of his career. It brings together 100 works, ranging from oils and drawings to manuscripts of his writing (including drama, news reports and satirical exhibition reviews). In particular, the show makes plain the importance of music to Ensor’s thinking – and features handwritten scores of his own musical compositions, such as the ballet La Gamme d’Amour.

Immanuel Kant: Unresolved Issues

Bundeskunsthalle, Bonn

Until 17 March

What can I know? What should I do? What can I hope for? What is man? With these four questions, Immanuel Kant established the scope of modern philosophy. Each, in turn, is examined by this exhibition marking the 300th anniversary of his birth, which brings together manuscripts, depictions of Kant by his contemporaries and other secular relics (including a framed lock of his hair) with works by later artists, including Alberto Giacometti, Joseph Beuys and Anselm Kiefer, that shed light on the continuing influence of Kantian thought.

Honoré Daumier: The Hellwig Collection

Städel Museum, Frankfurt

Until 12 May Spanning Daumier’s career, the outstanding Hellwig collection of the caricaturist’s drawings, prints, paintings and sculptures naturally offers a gimlet-eye view of French history, from the July Revolution of 1830 to the fall of the Second Empire in 1870. Famous lithographs on show among this selection of 120 works include Daumier’s excoriating satires of King Louis-Philippe, while a number of prints bearing the marks of printers and censors – a particular strength of Hellwig’s holdings – offer an insight into the tribulations of 19th-century publishing.