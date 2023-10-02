How Frans Hals made up for his slow start

But although the subject is very clearly part of the patrician class of 17th-century Amsterdam, at its heart, this is a portrait of a toddler. It is what we call early period Hals, even though he was probably around 36 when he painted it – and this is not the work of a budding artist.

The child is held by a woman who, for a long time, was thought to be her mother, as is conventional. But we now know it to be her nurse, whose name we do not know. Catharina Hooft’s mother was, by then, 44 years old, which is considerably older than the woman that you see; her dress also resembles a nurse’s. But it is not only by a process of elimination that we know her identity. The painting remained in the possession of the De Graeff family until 1870 and is mentioned in two family inventories. One of these, from the 18th century, very specifically describes this painting as being by Frans Hals of a member of the family as a child, with her nurse.

Quite why the person who commissioned the painting chose to have Catharina portrayed with her nurse rather than her mother is the million-dollar question. One explanation might be the mother’s age; at 44, she would have been seen as quite a mature mother. On the other hand, it may just be that the family were quite fond of their nurse – or that the nurse was very fond of the child, or vice versa. Perhaps they simply wanted to record that. At the centre of the painting, the nurse is holding an apple for the child. It creates a focal point for the interaction between nurse and child – as a sign of affection between the two of them.