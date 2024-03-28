<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Camille Claudel

28 March 2024

Man Stooping (c. 1886), Camille Claudel. La Piscine – Musée d’art et d’industrie André Diligent, Roubaix. Photo: © Artcurial SAS

From an early age, French artist Camille Claudel showed a remarkable aptitude for sculpture. At 17, she commenced studies at the Académie Colarossi – one of the few French art institutions in the late 1800s to admit women. Following further mentorship by artist Alfred Boucher, she began working in the studio of prominent sculptor Auguste Rodin. There, Claudel expanded on her talents, creating commanding sculptures that saw her lauded for her brilliance and deemed a ‘woman genius’ by art critic Octave Mirbeau. Despite this high regard, a turbulent love affair with Rodin and her subsequent 30-year committal to a psychiatric institution has cast a dark shadow over Claudel’s legacy. In this exhibition of some 60 of the artist’s works, which have been paid little attention outside of France, the Getty Center reaffirms Claudel’s reputation as one of the most fascinating sculptors of the 19th century (2 April–21 July). Find out more on the Getty Center’s website.

The Waltz (Allioli) (c. 1900), Camille Claudel. Private collection. Photo: Musée Yves Brayer

The Chatterboxes (1897), Camille Claudel. Musée Rodin, Paris. Photo: Christian Baraja; © Musée Rodin

The Age of Maturity (1899; cast 1902), Camille Claudel. Musée d’Orsay, Paris. Photo: © RMN-Grand Palais/Art Resource, NY

Femme accroupie (c. 1884–85), Camille Claudel. Musée Camille Claudel, Nogent-sur-Seine. Photo: Marco Illuminati; © Musée Camille Claudel

The genius of Camille Claudel

With the opening of a dedicated museum, the artist’s achievements can finally be seen outside her relationship with Rodin
Left: Head of Saint John the Baptist (1877/78), Auguste Rodin. Staatliche Kunsthalle Karlsruhe. Right: La Portinaia (1883/84), Medardo Rosso. Collection PCC, Lugano

What did Impressionism mean for sculpture?

A survey of artists inspired by the movement considers how successfully sculpture can convey a sense of transience

A look back over Rodin’s rollercoaster career

The French sculptor attracted commissions and controversy in equal measure, and his reputation is constantly being reassessed

