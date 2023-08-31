<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

China’s Southern Paradise: Treasures from the Lower Yangzi Delta

31 August 2023
Elegant Gathering of Five Suzhou Natives (detail; 1368–1644), Ming Dynasty. Shanghai Museum

Elegant Gathering of Five Suzhou Natives (detail; Ming Dynasty) China. Shanghai Museum

The lush green landscapes, picturesque rivers and lakes of the southern province of Jiangnan have provided Chinese artists and poets with inspiration for centuries. Spanning the Neolithic period to the 18th century, this exhibition at the Cleveland Museum of Art brings together more than 200 objects from the region to reveal how Jiangnan became a hub of artistic production (10 September–7 January 2024). Ranging from jade, silk, prints and paintings to porcelain, lacquerwork and bamboo carvings, the show includes major loans from institutions and private collections in China, Europe and Japan. Highlights include an 82-foot-long scroll recording the route taken for the Kangxi Emperor’s Southern Inspection Tour of 1689, on loan from the University of Alberta Art Museums. Find out more on the Cleveland’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Raft Cup (1345), attributed to Zhu Bishan. Cleveland Museum of Art

Raft Cup (1345), attributed to Zhu Bishan. Cleveland Museum of Art

Reclining Water Buffalo (c. 1600s–1700s), Qing Dynasty. Private Collection

Magpies (c. 1735–50), Qing Dynasty. Private Collection

Elegant Gathering of Five Suzhou Natives (Ming Dynasty), China. Shanghai Museum

Recommended for you

Cup with dragon handles (12th–14th century) China. Walters Art Museum, Baltimore

Chasing the dragons – the art of ritual in ancient China

Curator Dany Chan takes a close look at an exquisite jade cup in the Walters Art Museum, Baltimore
Folding horseshoe chair, late Ming Dynasty (1368–1644), China. Sotheby’s Hong Kong, HK$124.6m ($15.8m)

Why is the market for classical Chinese furniture so hot?

Collectors are snapping up elegant huanghuali chairs and beds of the Ming and Qing dynasties at record prices
The Bridge, (2018) Li Binyuan, installation view at the Yinchuan Biennale.

Artistic strategies on China’s new Silk Road

The second Yinchuan Biennale is part of an official drive to open up the city to international visitors

Current Issue

September 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – Full scope of Roman Abramovich’s art collection revealed for the first time

The week in art news – UNESCO keeps Venice off the endangered list again

Roman bust seized from Worcester Art Museum

Latest Comment

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

The history of artists’ signatures is a secret history of art

Making art behind bars can be its own form of release

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP