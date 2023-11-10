Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines

The production of zines – self-published booklets of texts and images, usually made with a copy machine – gained momentum during the 1970s when artists adopted the medium as a means of circulating artworks at a low cost. This exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, New York is the first dedicated to the history of the zine in North America (17 November–31 March 2024). It brings together more than 800 examples to explore its relationship to other artforms including collage, film, drawing, performance, photography and video. Early examples include editions of Mark Morrisroe and Lynette White’s punk zine Dirt (1975–76), which described itself as ‘The magazine that DARES to print the truth’, as well as works by the likes of Bruce LaBruce and David Wojnarowicz. More recent publications, such as those by the collective LTTR, reveal how zines continue to give voice to marginalised communities. Find out more on the Brooklyn Museum’s website.

