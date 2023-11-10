<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Copy Machine Manifestos: Artists Who Make Zines

10 November 2023

LTTR, Listen Translate Translate Record (detail; 2003), Ginger Brooks Takahashi, K8 Hardy, Every Ocean Hughes, Ulrike Müller. Collection of Philip Aarons and Shelley Fox Aarons. Photo: David Vu

The production of zines – self-published booklets of texts and images, usually made with a copy machine – gained momentum during the 1970s when artists adopted the medium as a means of circulating artworks at a low cost. This exhibition at the Brooklyn Museum, New York is the first dedicated to the history of the zine in North America (17 November–31 March 2024). It brings together more than 800 examples to explore its relationship to other artforms including collage, film, drawing, performance, photography and video. Early examples include editions of Mark Morrisroe and Lynette White’s punk zine Dirt (1975–76), which described itself as ‘The magazine that DARES to print the truth’, as well as works by the likes of Bruce LaBruce and David Wojnarowicz. More recent publications, such as those by the collective LTTR, reveal how zines continue to give voice to marginalised communities. Find out more on the Brooklyn Museum’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Dirt (1975/76), Mark Morrisroe and Lynelle White. © The Estate of Mark Morrisroe (EMM)

LTTR, Listen Translate Translate Record (2003), Ginger Brooks Takahashi, K8 Hardy, Every Ocean Hughes, Ulrike Müller. Collection of Philip Aarons and Shelley Fox Aarons. Photo: David Vu

Thing, No. 4 (1991) Robert Ford. Collection of Steve Lafreniere. Photo: Brookyln Museum/Evan McKnight

Bikini Kill, No. 2 (1991), Kathleen Hanna. Collection of Philip Aarons and Shelley Fox Aarons. Photo: David Wu

Recommended for you

Weed, all about it

Todd McEwen leafs through a history of the underground pot-culture press
Left: ‘Black Mask’, vol. 12, no. 1, September 1929, contains the first part (of five) of ‘The Maltese Falcon’ by Dashiell Hammett; right: ‘Harper’s Bazaar’, vol. 77, no. 3, March 1943, featuring Lauren Bacall on the cover.

The magazines that made America

The pages of US periodicals trumpet a country making it up as it went along, covering everything from prohibition to pulp fiction
The Rude Screen (2015–16), George Shaw

George Shaw finds the otherworldly in trees, porn magazines and plastic sheets

As associate artist at the National Gallery, Shaw focuses on the nondescript woodland where many of art history’s most sordid stories play out

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

The week in art news – climate activists attack Rokeby Venus

Artforum editor fired over publication of open letter about Gaza

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP