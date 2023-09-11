<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
40 Under 40 USA 2023

Courtney J. Martin

11 September 2023

Courtney J. Martin, director of Yale Center for British Art, New Haven

Director of Yale Center for British Art, New Haven

Courtney J. Martin is the Paul Mellon director of the Yale Center for British Art (YCBA) and a specialist in 20th-century British art. She earned her doctorate in the history of art at Yale, writing her dissertation on British art of the 1970s, and also contributed to the museum’s award-winning exhibition ‘Art and Emancipation in Jamaica’ (2007). She has written extensively on the artist and editor Rasheed Araeen, and in 2012 she organised an exhibition on the painter Frank Bowling at Tate Britain in London. Before joining the YCBA, Martin was the deputy director and chief curator at the Dia Art Foundation, where she curated an exhibition of works by the painter Robert Ryman and oversaw displays of work by Dan Flavin, Sam Gilliam, Blinky Palermo, Dorothea Rockburne, Keith Sonnier and Andy Warhol. Martin has taught at Brown University and at the University of California, Berkeley and has worked at the Ford Foundation. She sits on the boards of the Chinati Foundation, the Center for Curatorial Leadership, the Hauser & Wirth Institute and the Henry Moore Foundation.

