David Goldblatt: No Ulterior Motive

The title of this exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago (until 25 March 2024) is taken from language used by David Goldblatt in a newspaper advert, seeking subjects for his photographs. It‘s a neat encapsulation of the objectivity and transparency Goldblatt strove for in his photographs recording Johannesburg during and after apartheid, which continue to be celebrated as among the most limpid and intimate representations of life in a society riven by racial division. Spanning the six decades of his career, the show progresses from Goldblatt’s black-and-white documentary works of the 1950s–90s to later colour works, and shows how he increasingly came to examine his own relatively privileged role as the son of Lithuanian Jewish emigrants, with the ability to move freely within South African society and among his diverse subjects. The exhibition also examines his mentorship of younger artists and continuing influence at home and abroad, with a display of works by international contemporaries such as Josef Koudelka and South African photographers including Santu Mofoken and Zanele Muholi. Find out more from the Art Institute of Chicago’s website.

