<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

David Goldblatt: No Ulterior Motive

17 December 2023

Miriam Diale, 5357 Orlando East, Soweto, 18 October 1972 (detail; 1972, printed later), David Goldblatt. Yale University Art Gallery, New Haven. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

The title of this exhibition at the Art Institute of Chicago (until 25 March 2024) is taken from language used by David Goldblatt in a newspaper advert, seeking subjects for his photographs. It‘s a neat encapsulation of the objectivity and transparency Goldblatt strove for in his photographs recording Johannesburg during and after apartheid, which continue to be celebrated as among the most limpid and intimate representations of life in a society riven by racial division. Spanning the six decades of his career, the show progresses from Goldblatt’s black-and-white documentary works of the 1950s–90s to later colour works, and shows how he increasingly came to examine his own relatively privileged role as the son of Lithuanian Jewish emigrants, with the ability to move freely within South African society and among his diverse subjects. The exhibition also examines his mentorship of younger artists and continuing influence at home and abroad, with a display of works by international contemporaries such as Josef Koudelka and South African photographers including Santu Mofoken and Zanele Muholi. Find out more from the Art Institute of Chicago’s website.

Preview below | View Apollo’s Art Diary

Swerwers, nomadic sheep shearers and farmworkers descended from the San hunter- gatherers and Khoi pastoralists. Without work for four months they lived in the ITALIC gang, the corridor between farms, fences and roads, hunting, fishing when they could and eating roadkill, near Nuwe Rooiberg, Northern Cape, 18 September 2002 (2002; printed later), David Goldblatt. Art Institute of Chicago, promised gift of Cecily Cameron and Derek Schrier. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

Sylvia Gibbert in her apartment, Melrose, Johannesburg (1974), David Goldblatt. Art Institute of Chicago, promised gift of Cecily Cameron and Derek Schrier. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

In the office of the funeral parlour, Orlando West, Soweto (1972), David Goldblatt. Art Institute of Chicago, promised gift of Cecily Cameron and Derek Schrier. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

Sunday morning: A not-white family living illegally in the “White” group area of Hillbrow, Johannesburg (1978; printed later), David Goldblatt. Yale University Art Gallery, New Haven. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

Miriam Diale, 5357 Orlando East, Soweto, 18 October 1972 (1972; printed later), David Goldblatt. Yale University Art Gallery, New Haven. © The David Goldblatt Legacy Trust

Recommended for you

Congo Woman (detail; 1942), Irma Stern.

In search of Irma Stern, whose paintings still embody the contradictions of South Africa

Irma Stern’s idylls of African life have too often been read at face value – but they mask a more troubled history
Afoor Family Bedroom, Vaalrand (1988), Santu Mofokeng. Courtesy Lunetta Bartz, MAKER, Johannesburg; © Santu Mofokeng Foundation

‘The full measure of the great artist so many suspected had always been there was becoming visible’

Joshua Chuang remembers working with Santu Mofokeng on a series of books presenting the South African photographer’s life’s work

Mary Sibande’s alter ego tells the story of post-apartheid South Africa

The Johannesburg-based artist talks to Apollo about what it means to be a young black artist working in South Africa today

Current Issue

December 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

British Museum report into thefts recommends reforms – and deputy director Jonathan Williams is leaving

Russian billionaire and Swiss art dealer finally settle nine-year legal dispute

The week in art news – entire Documenta selection committee resigns

Latest Comment

Cosmetic surgery – a Stuart beauty is restored to her natural state

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP