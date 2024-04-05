The Birth of Department Stores: Fashion, Design, Toys, Advertising, 1852–1925

When it comes to shopping, Paris is a city without any rivals. This is in large part due to the opening of the grand department stores in the 19th century: Galeries Lafayette, Le Bon Marché, Le Printemps and La Samaritaine. These temples of commerce transformed shopping after the Industrial Revolution, reshaping consumer culture and reflecting the rise of the bourgeoisie. They also played a part in establishing the idea of the Parisian woman, a figure that remains marketable to this day. Covering the period between the opening of Le Bon Marché in 1852 and the International Exhibition of Modern Decorative and Industrial Arts of 1925, this exhibition at the Musée des Arts Decoratifs considers the development of this new kind of shopping and its far-reaching effects (10 April–13 October). On display are more than 700 pieces from the museum’s own collection, including advertisement posters, fashion items, decorative artefacts and toys. Find out more from the Musée des Arts Décoratifs website.

