La Serenissima: Drawing in 18th Century Venice

13 October 2023

The Lagoon with view of the San Lazzaro Island with Gondola in the foreground (detail; c. 1800), Giacomo Guardi. The Courtauld, London

Some 20 drawings from the Courtauld’s collections of Venetian artworks go on show in its Gilbert and Ildiko Butler Drawings Gallery, revealing the remarkable influence of the city on some of Europe’s most important artists (14 October–11 February 2024). Works such as The Lagoon with view of the San Lazzaro Island with Gondola in the foreground (c. 1800) by Giacomo Guardi capture familiar Venetian landmarks ranging from the Grand Canal to St Mark’s Square, while Giambattista Tiepolo’s playful caricatures capture a range of characters from various social backgrounds. Other highlights include intimate head studies by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta, such as Young Woman with a Basket (c. 1740). Find out more on the Courtauld’s website.

Young Woman with a Basket (c. 1740), Giovanni Battista Piazzetta. The Courtauld, London

Hercules and Antaeus (1780–90), Giambattista Tiepolo. The Courtauld, London

Three River Gods (c. 1740), Giovanni Battista Tiepolo. The Courtauld, London

The Lagoon with view of the San Lazzaro Island with Gondola in the foreground (c. 1800), Giacomo Guardi. The Courtauld, London

