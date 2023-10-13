La Serenissima: Drawing in 18th Century Venice

Some 20 drawings from the Courtauld’s collections of Venetian artworks go on show in its Gilbert and Ildiko Butler Drawings Gallery, revealing the remarkable influence of the city on some of Europe’s most important artists (14 October–11 February 2024). Works such as The Lagoon with view of the San Lazzaro Island with Gondola in the foreground (c. 1800) by Giacomo Guardi capture familiar Venetian landmarks ranging from the Grand Canal to St Mark’s Square, while Giambattista Tiepolo’s playful caricatures capture a range of characters from various social backgrounds. Other highlights include intimate head studies by Giovanni Battista Piazzetta, such as Young Woman with a Basket (c. 1740). Find out more on the Courtauld’s website.

