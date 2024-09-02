Founder, Emma Scully Gallery, New York

In early 2021, Emma Scully opened her eponymous gallery in a 19th-century Manhattan townhouse. Emma Scully Gallery presents the work of designers and makers since 1950, with a particular focus on furniture. Its artists include ceramicist Simone Bodmer-Turner and furniture designer Elliott Barnes. In line with Scully’s objective to promote equity, the gallery provides additional support to craftspeople by acting as manufacturer for some of its work. It has quickly established itself in the international art and craft scenes, appearing at art fairs including Design Miami. Scully is a member of the Young Patrons Planning Committee at Cooper Hewitt, Smithsonian Design Museum.

