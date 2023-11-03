<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Multiple Realities: Experimental Art in the Eastern Bloc, 1960s–1980s

3 November 2023

Nora (detail; 1983), Gabriele Stötzer. Courtesy LOOCK, Berlin. © Gabriele Stötzer/Artists Rights Society

Artists in the Eastern bloc found new ways of making art during the Cold War period, responding to different living conditions and confronting varying degrees of control exerted by state authorities. ‘Multiple Realities’ at the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis (11 November–10 March 2024) features boundary-breaking work by nearly 100 artists from six central and Eastern European countries, ranging from experimental films such as Take Five (1972) by Polish director Zbigniew Rybczynski to performances by German artist Gabriele Stötzer. Other highlights include collage works by the multimedia artist Vera Fischer, such as Pasji Život (A Dog’s Life) (1970), and Geta Brâtescu’s textile work Vestigii (Vestiges) (1978). Find out more on the Walker’s website.

Pasji Život (A Dog’s Life) (1970), Vera Fischer. Courtesy Museum of Contemporary Art, Zagreb

Vestigii (Vestiges) (1978), Geta Brâtescu. Private collection, New York

Oddech (Breath) (1968), Jan Dobkowski. Courtesy the artist

Nora (1983), Gabriele Stötzer. Courtesy LOOCK, Berlin. © Gabriele Stötzer/Artists Rights Society

