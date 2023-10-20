<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Fantasy: Realms of Imagination

20 October 2023

Illustration from Paradise Lost (detail; 1888), Gustave Doré. © The British Library Board

This exhibition at the British Library in London traces the evolution of the fantasy genre: from ancient folk tales and fairy stories to gothic horror and live action role-playing games (27 October–25 February 2024). Through illustrations, graphic novels and manuscripts, the show reveals how some of the oldest types of tales have captured the imaginations of not just writers, but also artists, musicians, film-makers and many generations of fans. Highlights include pages from the only known copy of the Story of Sinbad to have been written in Persian verse, illustrated by 72 vividly-coloured miniatures, and Gustave Doré’s evocative illustrations from 1888 of John Milton’s epic poem Paradise Lost (1667). An accompanying programme of events offers audiences the chance to delve deep into imagined worlds through talks by fantasy writers including R.F. Kuang, Adrian Tchaikovsky and Philip Pullman. Find out more on the British Library’s website.

Illustration from the Story of Sinbad, c. 1575. © The British Library

Illustration from Paradise Lost (1888), Gustave Doré. © The British Library Board

But there was no voice throughout the vast, illimitable desert from Silence – a Fable (1923), Harry Clarke. © British Library Board. All Rights Reserved/Bridgeman Images

