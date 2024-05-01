From the May 2024 issue of Apollo. Preview and subscribe here.

In January 1955 the first retrospective exhibition of Francis Bacon’s paintings opened at the Institute of Contemporary Arts in London. The selection had been made by the gay arts patron Peter Watson, and among the 14 pictures on display was Two Figures in the Grass, painted the previous year, in which a pair of naked men are depicted, one lying on top of the other. Two visitors to the exhibition were so affronted by this image that they made a formal complaint to the police, but officers dispatched to the ICA to investigate decided that the men were merely wrestling and took no further action. Although they would not have known it, the policemen were partly right, since both this painting and its companion piece, Two Figures (1953), in which one man straddles another on a bed, were based on pictures of naked wrestlers taken by the 19th-century photographer Eadweard Muybridge as part of his project to illustrate human and animal locomotion. Bacon had, however, transformed these images to suggest something a good deal more intimate.

It could be argued that Bacon’s figures are both wrestling and having sex. Christopher Isherwood, who was in Berlin not long after Bacon in the late 1920s, recalled that sex with his working-class lovers there often started out as a wrestling bout. Furthermore, Bacon had painted both pictures during the most intense period of his relationship with Peter Lacy, a former test pilot whom he would later describe as the love of his life, and this was a relationship characterised by physical and psychological violence. The earlier painting was known among the artist’s friends as ‘The Two Buggers’, and Bacon’s dealer Erica Brausen, worried she could be prosecuted for obscenity by exhibiting it at her Hanover Gallery, confined it to an upper floor. It was subsequently bought by Lucian Freud (who hung it at the foot of his bed) and was not seen again in public until 2017.

The ICA, therefore, was taking a considerable risk in exhibiting a painting as unapologetically queer as Two Figures in the Grass, especially since it did so at a time when homosexual acts were both illegal and causing a good deal of public concern. The establishment in August 1954 of the Wolfenden Committee to investigate the criminal and social aspects of homosexuality meant that a subject hitherto little discussed had been forced on people’s attention, with tabloid newspapers frequently warning their readers that a change in the law would lead to the further ‘spread’ of homosexuality and pose a grave moral threat to society.

In the past, artworks depicting contemporary homosexuality (rather than scenes from history or classical mythology) tended, of necessity, to be coded, focusing more on hidden or suppressed desire than its realisation. In contrast, Bacon’s paintings are shockingly confrontational, and it seems altogether appropriate that Two Figures in the Grass was shown at the ICA alongside two versions of his ‘screaming popes’.