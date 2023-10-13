<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Gabriele Münter: Retrospective

13 October 2023

Woman in Thought (1917), Gabriele Münter. Photo: Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau München, Gabriele Münter Stiftung 1957; © Bildrecht, Wien 2023

Though one of the leading lights of Munich’s 20th-century avant-garde, Gabriele Münter’s reputation has long been overshadowed by that of Wassily Kandinsky, her life-long companion. This exhibition at the Leopold Museum in Vienna makes a case for Münter’s talent in its own right (20 October–18 February 2024). The display of more than 120 works, including landscape and portrait paintings, drawings and photographs, offers an insight into her multifaceted oeuvre through 12 thematic sections that focus on different stages of the Expressionist painter’s life and her influences. Highlights include striking portraits of fellow painters Marianne Werefkin and Alexej von Jawlensky, both from 1909, as well as later works such as Listeners (1925–30).  Find out more on the Leopold’s website.

Listeners (1925–30), Gabriele Münter. Photo: Gabriele Münter und Johannes Eichner-Stiftung, Munich; © Bildrecht, Wien 2023

Listening (Portrait of Jawlensky) (1909), Gabriele Münter. Photo: Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau München, Gabriele Münter Stiftung 1957; © Bildrecht, Wien 2023

Portrait of Marianne von Werefkin (1909), Gabriele Münter. Photo: Städtische Galerie im Lenbachhaus und Kunstbau München, Gabriele Münter Stiftung 1957; © Bildrecht, Wien 2023

