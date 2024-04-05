<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Hippolyte Bayard: A Persistent Pioneer

5 April 2024

Self-Portrait in the Garden (1847), Hippolyte Bayard. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Compared to other pioneers of photography, such as Louis Daguerre and William Henry Fox Talbot, Hippolyte Bayard has faded into obscurity. This is a particular injustice given the fact that Bayard was just as innovative, developing the direct positive process – which allows an image to be captured without a negative – in 1840, a year after the first daguerreotype was made (it would be another decade before the latter came into widespread use). Through a rare collection of his photographs, including the first staged photographic self-portraits, delicate cyanotypes and salt-print scenes, the Getty Center is celebrating the civil servant-turned-inventor who persevered despite minimal public recognition (9 April­­–7 July). Find out more from the Getty Center’s website.

Portrait of a Woman (c. 1861), Bayard & Bertall. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Three Feathers (1842–43), Hippolyte Bayard. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

Self-Portrait in the Garden (1847), Hippolyte Bayard. J. Paul Getty Museum, Los Angeles

