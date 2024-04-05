Hippolyte Bayard: A Persistent Pioneer

Compared to other pioneers of photography, such as Louis Daguerre and William Henry Fox Talbot, Hippolyte Bayard has faded into obscurity. This is a particular injustice given the fact that Bayard was just as innovative, developing the direct positive process – which allows an image to be captured without a negative – in 1840, a year after the first daguerreotype was made (it would be another decade before the latter came into widespread use). Through a rare collection of his photographs, including the first staged photographic self-portraits, delicate cyanotypes and salt-print scenes, the Getty Center is celebrating the civil servant-turned-inventor who persevered despite minimal public recognition (9 April­­–7 July). Find out more from the Getty Center’s website.

