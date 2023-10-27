<iframe src="//www.googletagmanager.com/ns.html?id=GTM-PWMWG4" height="0" width="0" style="display:none;visibility:hidden">
Apollo
Nav toggle
Register
Art Diary

Holbein and the Renaissance in the North

27 October 2023

Salome with the Head of John the Baptist (detail; c. 1520–24), Andrea Solario. Kunsthistoriches Museum, Vienna. © KHM-Museumsverband

This exhibition at the Städel Museum in Frankfurt places work by Hans Holbein the Younger and the Elder, Albrecht Dürer and Hans Burgkmair in dialogue with that of their contemporaries working in the city of Augsburg and elsewhere in Germany, and in Italy and the Netherlands (2 November–18 February 2024). It brings together some 130 painting, drawings and prints by leading artists of the Northern Renaissance dating from the period of the 1480s through to the 1530s. These include two masterpieces by Holbein the Younger – the Solothurn Madonna (1522), on loan from the Kunstmuseum Solothurn, and The Madonna of Jacob Meyer zum Hasen (1526–28) from the Würth Collection. Find out more on the Städel’s website.

Preview belowView Apollo’s Art Diary

Portrait of a Young Man (1506), Hans Burgkmair the Elder. Kunsthistorisches Museum, Vienna. © KHM-Museumsverband

Mary, Caressing the Child (c. 1499), Hans Holbein the Elder. Bayerische Staatsgemäldesammlungen, Munich

Darmstadt Madonna or Madonna of Jakob Meyer zum Hasen (1526–28), Hans Holbein the Younger. Würth Collection. Photo: Volker Naumann, Schönaich

Salome with the Head of John the Baptist (c. 1520–24), Andrea Solario. Kunsthistoriches Museum, Vienna. © KHM-Museumsverband

Recommended for you

Thomas Cromwell (detail), (1532–33), Hans Holbein. The Frick Collection, New York.

‘Hilary Mantel brings her characters to life with as much clarity as a Holbein portrait’

The novelist’s Thomas Cromwell trilogy suggestively fills in what art historians can only guess at

Tinder for Tudors, and other Renaissance mating rituals

The Holburne Museum engages in a clever bit of matchmaking, with rarely shown paintings and all kinds of love tokens
Trente-cinq têtes d’expression by Louis-Léopold Boilly

Pulling faces – the art of showing emotion

An exhibition at the Musée Marmottan Monet considers how artists have tried to represent feeling through the centuries

Current Issue

November 2023

View this issue

Most popular

  • Recent

Podcast

Masterpiece [Re]discovery 2022. Photo: Ben Fisher Photography, courtesy of Masterpiece London

The Masterpiece podcast: episode three

This episode explores an ancient funeral stele, Marie Antoinette’s breast bowl, and how digital technologies are helping to preserve Egyptian heritage sites

Art news daily

Thefts were an ‘inside job’, British Museum chair tells Parliament

The week in art news – Swiss museum asked to cancel Cézanne sale

UK government publishes ‘retain and explain’ policy for controversial statues

Latest Comment

True art is nothing to be embarrassed about

The artists who want to enter the monster zone

Command performance – what a lost Artemisia tells us about an English queen

© 2023 Apollo Magazine
22 Old Queen Street, London, SW1H 9HP